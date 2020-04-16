David J. "Dave" Letlebo, 66, Fall River

FALL RIVER - David J. “Dave” Letlebo, age 66, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 21, 1953, in North Chicago, Ill. to James and Josephine (Hoffer) Letlebo. Dave grew up in Deerfield and graduated from Deerfield High School. He graduated from MATC-Madison, earning his associate's degree in Culinary Arts. Dave was a self-employed truck driver for more than ten years and also drove for several companies. He was employed for 18 years at Bimbo Bakery (previously Gardner and Sara Lee) in Madison as a truck driver until his retirement in 2018. Over the past 32 years as a Fall River resident, Dave loved watching his son’s various sports teams and kept an interest in Fall River sports after his sons graduated. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether just being outside and watching wildlife, hunting, fishing or hanging out with his lifelong friend, Wayne Peterson. Fishing was a favorite pastime and he would take any opportunity he could to go. He enjoyed visiting various family cabins over the years, including his own in recent years. When not spending time outdoors, Dave kept up with virtually all Wisconsin college sports teams and the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. He enjoyed hosting a fish fry and making delicious food out of anything he had on hand. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local #695 and was treasurer for the Lazy Lake Management District.