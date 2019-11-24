JUNEAU - David J. Lee of Juneau passed away Saturday November 23, 2019, at the age of 76 years. He was born November 15, 1943, in Madison Wisconsin to Elizabeth Lee. He grew up in Union Grove, WI, worked for various farmers around southern Wisconsin, at Liberty Cable and retired from Gene's Tires in Beaver Dam. In his retirement, David delivered Meals on Wheels for Dodge County.
On August 20, 1978, he married the love of his life, Wilma (Goetsch) Thoma. David enjoyed mowing and snowplowing his property and helping others with their property. He was very outgoing and generous to family, friends and neighbors and could be counted on to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
David will be missed by his wife of 41 years, Wilma, six stepchildren, Marcel (Butch) Thoma, Oregon, WI; Mary Adams (Joe Stewart), Rockville, MD; Michael Thoma (Sandy), Juneau, WI; Martha Gabrich, Juneau, WI; Sally Thoma, Beaver Dam, WI; Melinda Hughes (Gordon); Juneau, WI; 10 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by 4 brothers-in-law, Elmer Goetsch, Three Lakes, WI; Albert Goetsch, Clinton, WI; Robert Goetsch, Juneau, WI; Richard Goetsch, Kansasville, WI; one sister-in-law, Pat Kahlow, Fox Lake, WI; and a multitude of friends.
David was preceded in death, by his mother, Elizabeth, one step-grandson, Matthew Thoma, 4 sisters-in-law, and 1 brother-in-law.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held at Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 150 W. Oak Grove Street, Juneau on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Funeral Service will follow with interment at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.
Online Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)