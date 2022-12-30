Nov. 10, 1949—Dec. 19, 2022

FOX LAKE—David J. Tetzlaff, age 73, died on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born to Earl and Margaret (Runnoe) Tetzlaff on November 10, 1949.

He was a long-haul semi-truck driver the majority of his life and is known by many with varying nicknames depending on how you became acquainted with him. He spent his free time attending car shows, fishing, and with his family and friends, especially his siblings. He often shared his fishing stories and commentary on the new collector car he had recently purchased.

He was known to bring smiles to many faces in the establishments he frequented, often while carrying bags of produce or other treasures he found on his hauls. Anyone who knew David would not be surprised that despite being damaged his heart was so big it outlasted the rest of his body.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Eon) Dahlke; grandchildren: Casper and Landen Dahlke, Kayla, Serenia, Zeth, Dante, Dakota, and Jeffrey Tetzlaff; siblings: Daniel Tetzlaff, Colorado Springs, CO, Steven (Sheri) Tetzlaff, Fox Lake, Terry (Judy) Tetzlaff, Portage, Gayle Glynn, Beaver Dam) Russel Tetzlaff, Beaver Dam, Wayne Tetzlaff, Burnett, Ronald (Angie) Tetzlaff, Portage and James Tetzlaff, Gunnison, CO; great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews or as he called them fishing buddies.

He is proceeded in death by his son, Jeffrey Tetzlaff; mother, Margaret Prochaska; father, Earl Tetzlaff; sisters-in-law: Sandra Tetzlaff, Holly Tetzlaff, and Christine Tetzlaff.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM in Fox Lake at Quit-N-Time, 317 W. State St., Fox Lake.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake assisted the family. www.kratzfh.com.