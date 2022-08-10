April 10, 1939—Aug. 6, 2022

MARCELLON – David John Kenevan, Sr., age 83, of Marcellon Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on April 10, 1939, in Austin, MN, the son of James and Marjorie (Tuttle) Kenevan. He was a Portage High School Class of 1957 graduate. After high school, David enrolled and graduated from UW-Madison with a business degree. He then worked in Human Resources at Kroger Food and then worked for Winnebago Camper as a Purchasing Manager. David enjoyed cheering the Packers and was an avid fan. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles and Elks Lodges of Albert Lea and Portage. David especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons: David J. Kenevan, Jr., Portage and Scott A. Kenevan, Pardeeville; grandchildren: Cory (Stephanie) Kenevan, Las Vegas, NV, Benjamin (Heather) Kenevan, Pardeeville, Angela (Josh) Carpenter, Denver, CO, Rusty (Tabby) Dimond, Portage, Jamie (Santana) Kenevan, Westfield; great-grandchildren: Colby, Bentley, Alivia, Jack, Jace, and Jade; sister, Mary (Daniel “Duke”) Brace, Picken, SC; brother, Mark (Mina) Kenevan, Columbus, WI; sisters-in-law: Karla Kenevan, Beaver Dam and Louise Kenevan, Beaver Dam; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard (Shirley) Kenevan, Michael Kenevan, Daniel Kenevan; and his infant brother, Roger.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.