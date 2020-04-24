David Karas, Beaver Dam / Fox Lake
BEAVER DAM / FOX LAKE - David Karas passed away April 18, 2020. He was born Sept 16, 1941, in Horicon, Wis., the son of Ethel and Alex Karas. He grew up in Beaver Dam and resided many years in Fox Lake.  David was the beloved brother of Jean (Will) Schears, Waupun and Ruth Ann Bark, Kenosha. His older brother, James, and parents preceded him in death.

David enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, hunting, and gardening, and good whiskey.  David was proud of his 40 plus years of employment at Metalcraft of Mayville, retiring in 2004, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Fox Lake. Memorials to Fox Lake Preservation Organization or Friends of Horicon Marsh.

