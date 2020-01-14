David Karl Messer, Madison

MADISON - Our Lord called David Karl Messer home to heaven on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at University Hospital, Madison.

David was born April 27, 1940, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the only child of Carl and Dorothy (Grams) Messer. He was made a child of God through his baptism on May 24, 1940, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Trenton. He confirmed his faith at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church of Beaver Dam on May 23, 1954. His confirmation verse was Psalm 55:22 Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous fall.

Dave grew up on the Messer farm in the Town of Trenton between Beaver Dam and Waupun and was a graduate of St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, Beaver Dam High School and University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. It was at Oshkosh that he met his former wife and the mother of his children.

In addition to the farm, Dave has resided in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and for many years in Beaver Dam. He was living in Brandon for the last five months of 2019. He currently was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}