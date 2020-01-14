David Karl Messer, Madison

MADISON - Our Lord called David Karl Messer home to heaven on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at University Hospital, Madison.
David was born April 27, 1940, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the only child of Carl and Dorothy (Grams) Messer. He was made a child of God through his baptism on May 24, 1940, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Trenton. He confirmed his faith at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church of Beaver Dam on May 23, 1954. His confirmation verse was Psalm 55:22 Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous fall.
Dave grew up on the Messer farm in the Town of Trenton between Beaver Dam and Waupun and was a graduate of St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, Beaver Dam High School and University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. It was at Oshkosh that he met his former wife and the mother of his children.
In addition to the farm, Dave has resided in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and for many years in Beaver Dam. He was living in Brandon for the last five months of 2019. He currently was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac.
Dave’s passions were automobiles, politics, community service, and playing cards. He was a very loving father and grandfather and enjoyed socializing and meeting new people. Despite many struggles in life, he had full confidence in God’s promises and the hope of eternal life in a perfect heaven. He loved to sing songs of praise and was able to do that on his last Christmas Day.
David is survived by his daughter, Kelly Messer; his son, Barry (Paula) Messer; and four grandchildren, Andrew Messer, Megan Messer, Emily Messer, and Rachel Messer. He was also blessed to have many loving friends, neighbors, relatives, caregivers, and healthcare professionals throughout the years. While way too numerous to list, their compassionate care and understanding is appreciated more than words can say.
The family will greet visitors at Koepsell Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, from 9:30 to 11 in the morning on Saturday, Jan. 18. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Allen H. Bramstadt officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in support of Lutheran ministries.
2 Corinthians 12:9 “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.”
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
