David Keith, 69, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM"David “Fury” S. Keith, age 69, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Clearview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Dave was born on June 10, 1950, the son of Roy S. and Hazel (Roggenbauer) Keith. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 until 1972. He owned and operated Keith’s Barber Shop, downtown Beaver Dam, for many years and was an avid golfer.
Dave is survived by his son, Chad (Kris) Keith of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Hunter and Sophia; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heather in 1985, and other relatives.
A graveside service for Dave will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Highland Memory Gardens, N9782 Hwy 151, Beaver Dam, with graveside military honors provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
