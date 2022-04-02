Sep. 27, 1960—March 29, 2022

COLUMBUS—David Knox Harle, age 61, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home. David was born on September 27, 1960 to Rev. Jack and Arlene (Voelker) Harle in Cincinnati, OH, and grew up in Superior, WI, then West Salem, WI, where he graduated from high school. He earned a degree in computer science and math from Winona State University. He served as Personal Loan Officer at Farmers and Merchants Union Bank 1985—2021. He was married to Kathleen (Yuds) Harle on May 9, 1987, in Randolph.

Dave served as Clerk of the Session at First Presbyterian Church, then became an active member at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving in the roles of Church Council Treasurer, Stewardship leader, Choir member, Usher and Communion Assistant. He enjoyed being part of a bowling league, was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers and Bucks and delighted in playing card and board games. Dave loved to take Kathy to many different scenic places around the United States and Canada, and whenever any family member had any significant event in their life, he was present, no matter how far away. He was known in the community for his kindness of heart and his special smile. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

David is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Columbus; mother, Arlene of Columbus; sister, Nancy (William) Doane of Superior; brother, Rev. Hope Douglas John (Rev. Linda) Harle-Mould of Kenmore, NY; three nieces: Jennifer (Mark) Krause, Jennifer Doane and Jessica (Mark) Truty; two nephews: Joshua Harle-Mould and Scott Doane; two great-nieces: Keelee and Norah; three great-nephews: Brandon, Padric and Daewon.

He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Edward John Harle Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Zion Church Building Fund, or to any cancer charity of your choice.

