FALL RIVER - David L. "Dave" King age 79, recently of Gladstone, Mich., and formerly of Fall River, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1939, in Battle Creek, Mich. to Merton and Barbara (Fales) King. He was married to Beryl Shattuck on January 10, 1961, in Urbandale, Mich., and had a son, Aaron. After Beryl's passing in 1996, Dave married Aileen Patton on August 17, 1997, in Fall River and welcomed her son DJ into the family. Dave was a loyal and respected maintenance engineer at Rhodes Bake-N-Serv in Columbus for 30 years. This entailed designing, tweaking and 'getting acquainted' as he would say, with all the machinery and processing it took to produce frozen bread and rolls. So dedicated to the company, Dave would troubleshoot mechanical issues and relay solutions around the clock, often in the middle of the night to ensure the production line wasn't interrupted. He had many interests, but most of his spare time was filled with building and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He was known as "Sky King" to the enthusiastic flying community. Dave also enjoyed creating stained glass works of art. His home workshop was a virtual hardware/hobby store complete with many unique tools, gadgets and supplies. Dave was a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRE). Survivors include his wife, Aileen of Upper Peninsula, Mich.; his son, Aaron (Pam) of Cross Plains; two granddaughters, Amber King and Courtney King; Aileen's son, DJ (Kelly) Patton of Redlands, Calif.; three sisters, Dorothy Bax, Mary Valentine and Louann Kratzer; three brothers, Rodger (Sarah) Throop, Patrick (Holly) Throop and Arlin (Dee) King; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beryl; three brothers, Merton King, Donald, and Jan Throop. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the WISCONSIN ACADEMY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, N2355 Duborg Road, Columbus. Pastor Richard Habenicht will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Academy Student Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)