David L. DuPuis, 74, Baraboo

BARABOO - David L. DuPuis passed from this life to sing with the choirs of Heaven on April 9, 2020, at the age of 74. He was able to spend time with his loving wife by his side and the empathetic St. Croix Hospice nurses.

He spent four years in the Air Force as a jet mechanic during the Vietnam Era, after which he went to school to earn a degree in electrical engineering. He had the opportunity to work at Fermilab (a prestigious scientific research lab) in Batavia, Ill. for 16 years. Then he spent another 16 years at Rice Lake Weighing System until retirement.

Dave had a love for the outdoors. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring the home where he and Jeanne lived for almost 25 years. He was proud of his 27 years of sobriety and with the support of his fellow recovering alcoholics; he was able to continue “one day at a time”.