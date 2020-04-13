David L. DuPuis, 74, Baraboo

BARABOO - David L. DuPuis passed from this life to sing with the choirs of Heaven on April 9, 2020, at the age of 74. He was able to spend time with his loving wife by his side and the empathetic St. Croix Hospice nurses.
He spent four years in the Air Force as a jet mechanic during the Vietnam Era, after which he went to school to earn a degree in electrical engineering. He had the opportunity to work at Fermilab (a prestigious scientific research lab) in Batavia, Ill. for 16 years. Then he spent another 16 years at Rice Lake Weighing System until retirement.
Dave had a love for the outdoors. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring the home where he and Jeanne lived for almost 25 years. He was proud of his 27 years of sobriety and with the support of his fellow recovering alcoholics; he was able to continue “one day at a time”.
He was the son of Edmund and Alice DuPuis of Baraboo, Wis. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne DuPuis (his high school sweetheart- married Oct. 7, 1995); daughter, Stephanie DuPuis of Dekalb, Ill.; step-daughter, Heather Mann of Eleva, Wis.; step-son, Scott (Sarah) Phelps of Elk Mound, Wis.; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson; siblings, Mary Dunwell of Canutillo,Texas , Joanne Lottes of Lake Mills Wis., and Duane (Gwen) Kraemer of Plain Wis.; sister-in-law, Nola DuPuis of Madison, Wis.; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Alice; brothers, Edmund, Lavern, and Roland; and sisters, Pat and Jeanne.
The family would also like to thank the Dove Healthcare South staff in Eau Claire, Wis. for their assistance and compassionate care.
There will be a celebration of life later this year.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
