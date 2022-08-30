Feb. 13, 1945—Aug. 26, 2022

FALL RIVER—David L. “Pappy” Patterson, age 77, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. David was born to Howard and Linda (Pieper) Patterson on February 13, 1945 in Riverdale, MD. He was a 1963 graduate of Fall River High School.

He served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1963 to 1966 and completed his reserve service in 1969. He was employed at General Electric as an Electronic Technician in Waukesha for 35 years.

David was the National Champion of the Steve Wittman Formula V Air Racing trophy in 1996 at Myrtle Beach, SC, winning in a race plane he custom built. The trophy was displayed in the racing section of the EAA Museum in Oshkosh. David’s passion was for flying and regularly flew his 1947 Stinson from his homestead airstrip taking anyone who wanted to fly for a ride.

He loved riding his Harley, driving his custom built 1940 Chevy truck and had a passion for vintage vehicles.

He enjoyed the comradery at The Cage where he enjoyed the exchange of great conversation with a beer and Jack. He was always the life of the party at the yearly Old Timers Party, making sure there were plenty of live fish in the fishbowl, for everyone to dare a swallow. He was generous and knowledgeable in many different fields. He was loving man.

David is survived by his partner Susan Selje; her children: Troy and Beau (Colleen); and grandson Jason; brother, Rick Patterson of Potsham, NY; cousins: Terry and Marcie Watterworth, Nancy Eggert, Patricia Hoppe; a step-daughter Jennifer; step-grandchildren: Patrick, Andrew, Alyssa, Allison and Sofia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Connie (Baerwolf) Patterson, cousin and special friend Bob Schuster, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. Interment will be in Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Town of Fountain Prairie with full military honors.

Memorials may be directed to the Fall River High School Alumni or Hillside Manor, Beaver Dam. A special sincere thanks to the staff of Hillside Manor for their compassionate care.

