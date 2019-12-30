David Lau, 89, Watertown

WATERTOWN - David C. Lau, age 89 of Watertown, Wis., peacefully passed on to heaven on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Dave was born on July 9, 1930, in Hartford, Wis. to Isabel and Norbert J. “Skinny” Lau. He graduated from St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, and served in the U.S. Air Force from September 1951 to 1954 as an APR Radar Mechanic at both Kessler AFB and O’Hare International Airport. He graduated with a B.S. in Bacteriology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in June, 1954.

After graduation, Dave entered the family business, Clyman Canning Company (later Aunt Nellies Farm Kitchens). He learned the business while working in the fields and while progressing through hands-on day to day operations in the factory. He then headed up the sales department and eventually became President of Aunt Nellies Farm Kitchens, a subsidiary of Beatrice Foods Company of Chicago. In 1988, he and a group of investors purchased Aunt Nellies and operated it until 1991 when it was sold to the Pillsbury Company. Aunt Nellies is now Seneca Foods.