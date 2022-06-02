Dec. 23, 1965—May 17, 2022

David Lawrence Siegler, born on December 23, 1965, in Mauston, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Helen (Vinopal) Siegler, was called home to be with our Lord on May 17, 2022, after he succumbed to his battle with cancer.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, riding his motorcycle, demolition derbies the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Helen Siegler; his brother-in-law, Keithe Nuttall and his father-in-law, Jack Eisbrenner.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Siegler of Hackensack, Minnesota; his two sisters: Sheila Siegler (Rich), Lisa Nuttall (Dan) of Mauston Wisconsin; his brother-in-law, Mike Eisbrenner (Verya) of Hackensack, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Deb Overcash (Larry) of Hackensack Minnesota; brother-in-law, Ron Eisbrenner of Des Moines Iowa; mother-in-law, Pat Eisbrenner of Hackensack, Minnesota; their six children: Mindy Zubke (Wade) of Aitkin, Minnesota, Peggy Hybarger (Andy) of Aitkin, Minnesota, Ashley Siegler of Little Falls, Minnesota, Heather Peterson (Dane) of Hackensack, Minnesota, Hanna Smieja of Hackensack, Minnesota, and Zack Smieja (Joleen) of Hackensack, Minnesota. His beloved brat pack: Brooke, Kaydence, Sloan, and Wilder Zubke, Reyna, Holden and Bryton Hybarger, Tristen Suckut, David James Ewertson, Van, Melanie and Raymond Peterson. As well as many nieces and nephews.

David was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.

Service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack, Minnesota. Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).