July 17, 1948—Feb. 5, 2023

NORTH FREEDOM—David Lee Fuller, 74, of North Freedom passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 5, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital.

Dave was born July 17, 1948. He married Carol Henke on September 21, 1968 in North Freedom.

Dave was employed at Seneca Food for 42 years as a Forklift Driver until his retirement in 2012 and served many years on the North Freedom Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, parents, Arthur and Lois Fuller, brothers-in-law: Paul and Randy Henke, Jim Burris and Carl Savage. Survivors include sons: Tracy (Lisa Capps) Fuller, Jae (Terri) Fuller; daughter, Jeana (Tom Funk) Neumaier; grandchildren: Morgan (Kyle Economy) Fuller, Dillan Neumaier, Emma and Chandler Fuller, Tyler, and Trinity Sobojinski; one great-granddaughter, Ellie Economy. He is further survived by brother, Gary (Joyce) Fuller; sisters: Sandy (Gary) Nehring, Cheryl Burris; sisters-in-law: Linda (Vern) Denzer, Peggy Savage, and Lisa Henke; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank St. Clare Hospital ICU staff.