MILWAUKEE—David Lee Schepp, age 75, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Clement J. Zoblocki Veterans’ Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

David was born on October 4, 1946, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam, the son of Gerhard and Marion (Hron) Schepp. Dave was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School in 1965. After graduating, Dave went to work at Mayville Engineering Company where he worked for 35 years before retiring.

He was blessed with two children by Sandy Wagner: Troy Schepp on September 30, 1971 and Adam Schepp on April 9, 1979.

Growing up, Dave helped out in the family-owned, Schepp’s Bakery in Fox Lake. He enjoyed music and even played in a band for the majority of his younger years. He would take both of his sons out on camping trips, hunting, watching NASCAR, and attending local racing events. After retiring, he would travel around the area to listen to one of his favorite cover bands, Nite Trax. Dave especially cherished his camping trips and the times spent with friends.

Dave is survived by his son, Adam (Heather) Schepp of Horicon; grandchildren: Broody, Lilly, and Keyanna Beck-Schepp, Kiala Wittchow of Fond du Lac, and Kweianaw Rufus of Juneau; great-grandchildren: Bently and Charlotte Wittchow; brothers: Jerry (Karen) Schepp and Norb (Lori) Hron; sisters: Marilynn Schepp and Judy Myers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerhard Schepp; mother, Marion Hron; and son, Troy Schepp.

Visitation for David will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam with military honors provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

The family would like to say how grateful they are to the many healthcare workers at Clement J. Zoblocki Veterans’ Medical Center in Milwaukee who had taken care of Dave like one of their own family members.

