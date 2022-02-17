WAUPUN—David Lee Williams, age 89 of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home with family at his side.
David was born on November 4, 1932, in Brandon, son of LeRoy and Dorothy (Erdman) Williams. He attended St. Stephens Lutheran Parochial School and then Beaver Dam High School and graduated in the class of 1950. David began his apprenticeship as a mortician in the fall of 1950. He entered the US Army in 1953 and served in Korea until 1955. Upon returning to the civilian status, he attended Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee and graduated in 1956. David became a partner in the Kohls Funeral Home in 1958. On July 26, 1958, he married Phyllis Smith Schepp at Pella Lutheran Church, Waupun. They lived their entire married lives in Waupun. David was a member of Pella Lutheran Church for over 50 years and served as an elder.
David is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Williams; two sons, Scott Schepp and Dana (Linda) Williams; four grandchildren, Shannon (Debbie) Siedschlag, Tanya (Richard) Blockson, Amanda (Rob) Edmondson and Heather Brandt; fifteen great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousin, Rachel, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin (Richard) Siedschlag; sister, Carlyn (Jerry) Peterson; brother, Alan (Joan) Williams; half-sister, Phyllis (Dewey) Gentzen; nephew, David Peterson.
A visitation for David will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.
A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at church with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Honor Guard Post 210 of Waupun.
Kohls Community Funeral Home
Community Funeral Home
Waupun—Randolph—Markesan
