David Lee Williams

David was born on November 4, 1932, in Brandon, son of LeRoy and Dorothy (Erdman) Williams. He attended St. Stephens Lutheran Parochial School and then Beaver Dam High School and graduated in the class of 1950. David began his apprenticeship as a mortician in the fall of 1950. He entered the US Army in 1953 and served in Korea until 1955. Upon returning to the civilian status, he attended Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee and graduated in 1956. David became a partner in the Kohls Funeral Home in 1958. On July 26, 1958, he married Phyllis Smith Schepp at Pella Lutheran Church, Waupun. They lived their entire married lives in Waupun. David was a member of Pella Lutheran Church for over 50 years and served as an elder.