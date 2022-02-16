 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Lee Williams

WAUPUN—David Lee Williams, age 89, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home with family at his side.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.

A Funeral service for David will follow at 11:00 a.m at church with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery.

Full obituary to follow.

