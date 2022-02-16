WAUPUN—David Lee Williams, age 89, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home with family at his side.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.

A Funeral service for David will follow at 11:00 a.m at church with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery.

Full obituary to follow.

Kohls Community Funeral Home