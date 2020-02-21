David "Little Sh--" Allen Colvin, age 53, of Lake Rice

Age 53, of Rice Lake, Wis., died suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center - Rice Lake.

He was born on March 5, 1966, in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Leo and Beverly (Lindeman) Colvin. David graduated from the Beaver Dam High School in 1985. He was married to Tracy Jacusis on Sept. 26, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nev. David worked for Jerome Foods for over 16 years on the Sterling farm, but do to his health, he had to retire at the age of 32.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino and out to eat, playing bingo and cards and gardening. Most of all he loved being with his lovely and caring wife and because of her, he enjoyed each new day. He loved life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Colvin of Rice Lake; and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Beverly Colvin and a brother, Donald Colvin.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at APPLEYARD’S HOME FOR FUNERALS in Rice Lake, Rev. Cody Kargus officiating, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Tuesday.