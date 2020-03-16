David Luetkens, 78, Baraboo

BARABOO - David "Dave" Dean Luetkens, age 78, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Baraboo, Wis. on June 3, 1941 to parents Ervin and Nellie (Seamans) Luetkens.

On Dec. 6, 1969, in Jasper, Ala., Dave and Lou Thomas were united in marriage. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1960, and he was a member of the United States Navy for four years. He worked at Seneca Foods for several years until his retirement. After his retirement he worked part-time at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells. Dave was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, and golfer. He loved the outdoors and loved spending time with his sons and grandsons outside.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Melvin Luetkens.

Dave is survived by his wife Lou Luetkens; his children; Timothy (Susan) Luetkens, of Pocahontas, Ariz., Heath (Amy) Luetkens, of Hudson, Wis., Jon Luetkens, of Baraboo, Wis.; grandchildren; Hunter, Holden, Deakin, and grand-doggy Quincy. He is further survived by his siblings; Jerry of Middleton, Wis., Kenneth of Baraboo, Wis., Joyce of Lodi, Wis., Joan of Baraboo, Wis.; as well as other relatives and friends.

A private Graveside Service is being held, a Memorial Service will be taking place at a later date as well. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.