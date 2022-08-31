BEAVER DAM—David M. Brazee, age 65, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
