April 1, 1945—Feb. 21, 2023

NECEDAH—David M. Steen, age 77, of Necedah, WI, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, unexpectedly due to natural causes. He was born on April 1, 1945 to John and Alvera (Davis) Steen. He was united in marriage to Sandra Nelson on April 1st,1969. She preceded him in death in November of 2021.

After selling his pulp cutting business David worked at Great Northern Nekoosa/Georgia Pacific for 35 years.

Following his retirement from the paper mill he worked at Volk Field ANGB in food service and also helped with the War Games at Fort McCoy which he got a huge kick out of.

David served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean and Vietnam War.

He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife, Sandy, word games, hunting, fishing, World of Outlaws dirt track racing, going to Lambeau Field with his daughter, spending time at the Veterans Memorial Hall, but mostly he loved teaching his granddaughters all kinds of shenanigans. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Melody (Kristin) Steen; grandchildren: Danine and Alexyn Steen; sisters and brothers: Gloria Steen, Daniel (Jerilyn Ganther) Steen, Bryan (Holly) Steen, Lela Steen-Leikness, Linda (Peter Wollschlager) Steen, and Jennie Steen; sisters-in-law: LuAnn (Wallace) Raymer and Coreen Stratton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alvera; wife, Sandra Steen; and his brothers and sisters: Ronald Steen, Ellen Steen-Carter, Doris (John) Hayden, Peter Steen, and Jacqueline Steen.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday the 25th of February at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home followed by a Military graveside service. Friends and family are also welcome to the Veterans Memorial Hall after the services for a meal, beverages and lots of reminiscing.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.