David Neuman

May 10, 1955—July 21, 2022
RANDOLPH—David John Neuman, age 67, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI.
David was born on May 10, 1955, in Beaver Dam, son of Curtis and Henrietta (Young) Neuman. He was united in marriage to Sheree Powers in December 13, 1986. David lived in the Randolph area and farmed with his father for many years. For 32 years he was a Field Supervisor at the local canning factory. David will be missed by many.
David is survived by his wife Sheree Neuman of Randolph; sister, Gloria (Tony) Hildebrandt; nieces and nephews: Shannon (Karen) Greeno, Joey (Cheri) Greeno, Nita (Eric) DeVries, Tonya (Rich) Bailey, John (Bailey) Hildebrandt, Valerie (Ryan) Hoodjer; further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph, WI 53956.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.randolphfh.com
