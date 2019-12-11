David Roalkvam, 67, Cashton

CASHTON - David Allen Roalkvam, 67, of Cashton, Wis., formerly of Elroy, Wis, passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 7, 2019. David was born July 15, 1952, to Tilmar and Ellen (Neuhauser) Roalkvam, in Mauston, Wis. He was a 1970 graduate of Royall High School in Elroy, Wis. After graduation he proudly served in the US Army for four years and continued on with the National Guard until 1980. Dave was a proud United States Veteran who loved his country.

Nov. 4, 1983, he married his best friend, Rhonda Stark, in Las Vegas, Nev. He happily received two girls in this union; Rhonda and her daughter Julie. The three of them made their home in Elroy where Dave managed and eventually owned Benson’s Fruit Company. Dave worked in the family business at Benson’s since he was old enough to walk. He lived and loved every aspect of being a quality fruit and vegetable supplier in the area to small town grocery stores. Once he retired and sold the business he began working as a courier at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, where he worked for 12 years. They were active at Grace Lutheran Church for many years and Dave served on the church council.