Oct. 29, 1949—Oct. 4, 2022

BEAVER DAM—David Robert Munro, age 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly while deer hunting, doing what he loved, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

David was born in Beaver Dam on October 29, 1949, a son of Harold and Adeline (Kasmiske) Munro. He attended Randolph High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War from 1967-1970. David was united in marriage to Kathleen Patzlsberger on December 7, 1974, at St. Patrick’s Church in Beaver Dam.

Throughout the years, he worked at Rochester’s Silo, Westra Construction, the Wisconsin and Southern Railroad Company, and Iconica Construction.

He loved vacationing with his wife to Alabama and Punta Cana over the years. He enjoyed working in the garden and sharing vegetables with others. David enjoyed relaxing on the deck while enjoying the view of the lake. He loved to be out on the water fishing, boating, and even barefoot skiing in his earlier years. He loved to make others laugh and enjoyed playing cards in the company of family and friends. He had a true passion for deer hunting.

David was a member of Randolph VFW Post 9510, American Legion of Cambria Post 401 and Annunciation Catholic Church of Fox Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Munro; three children: Janice Rabbitt, Terri (Bruce) Reetz, Joseph (Cynthia) Munro; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Kacy) Rabbitt, Michael (Caitlyn) Rabbitt, Megan Rabbitt, Alicia Weissenburger, Jessica Weissenburger, Joshua (Jessica) Weissenburger, Jackson Munro, and Marissa Munro; six great-grandchildren; five siblings: Donna Wiersma, Mary Sauer, Rose (Duane) Huebner, Roberta De Vries (Roger Brickner), and Robert Munro; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sons-in-law Bradley Rabbitt and Vincent Weissenburger; brothers-in-law, Jerry Wiersma and Jerry Sauer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 High Street, Randolph and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Annunciation Parish, 305 West Green Street, Fox Lake.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

