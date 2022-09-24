David Schwark

Dec. 24, 1936—Sept. 21, 2022

WAUPUN—David Jacob Schwark, age 85 of Waupun, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Waupun Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side.

David was born on December 24, 1936, a son of Gustav and Margaret (Kohrt) Schwark. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Beekman on November 22, 1958.

David worked in carpentry and construction alongside his three boys until his retirement. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and gardening. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. David was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

David is survived by his three sons: Randal (Deborah) Schwark, Ricky (Kathy) Schwark and Jeffrey (Robyn) Schwark; five grandchildren: Jocelynn (Travis) Pitz, Breanna (Erik) Marwitz, Madison (Brandyn) Mattila, Elijah Schwark and Reese Schwark; two great-grandchildren: Millie Marwitz and Gustav Marwitz; sister, Donna Scheier; six sisters-in-law: Doris Schwark, Susie Schwark, Marilyn (Alton) Klumpers, Sharon (Jim) Levey, Diane (Dan) Allen and Luanne (Jerry) Hull; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis in August of 2022; parents, two brothers, Wayne and Daniel Schwark; brother-in-law, Laverne Scheier.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 County Park Road, Waupun.

A funeral service for David will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 with Pastor Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be established in David’s name to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.