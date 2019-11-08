MERRILLAN - David M. Sonsalla, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Black River Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 25, 1959, to Everest and Dorothy (Habermeyer) Sonsalla in Portage, Wis. David grew up in Baraboo and prided himself on being an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1977. David attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute.
He was united in marriage with Heather Hutson on Nov. 1, 1986, at Full Gospel Church in Cochrane, Wis. David has been an HVAC technician since 1979, working in the industry for customers like Cray Research. He has been self-employed since 2001. He was a firefighter and first responder for over 25 years. He was also a member of the Lions Club and the Jaycees.
David was someone who always treated others fairly and honestly. He was never shy, had a good sense of humor, and was quick-witted. He enjoyed using his one-line zingers and was always a jokester-whether it was over-taping Christmas presents, making you smile even if you were mad at him, or telling tall tales that you couldn't quite tell were real or not. He was always there to help a neighbor in need, enjoyed playing games with his family, and would sing his heart out in church.
David is survived by his loving wife, Heather; son, Dwight (Crystal) Sonsalla; daughters: Sarah Sonsalla (Justin Schwartz) and Amber Sonsalla; grandchildren: Kiley Wagner, Cole and Logan Schwartz, Jason Oladoyin, and Gwendoline Sonsalla; parents: Everest and Dorothy Sonsalla; brothers: Dan, Dean, and Greg (Joy) Sonsalla; sisters: Diane (Will) Foreman and Vicki Sonsalla-Nachreiner (Dale Harmon).
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Assembly of God Church, 429 Turtle Pond Lane, Alma Center, with Pastor Ralph Schram officiating. A visitation will take place at the church from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, and again from 1:00 p.m. until time of services on Monday.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton, Wis. is assisting the family with arrangements.
