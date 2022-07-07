March 20, 1939—July 3, 2022

MAYVILLE—David W. Finke, 83, of Mayville, joined his loving wife in Heaven in the early morning hours of July 3, 2022. He passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by his loving family.

A loving, generous, and loyal father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, David will be forever missed by his two children: Troy (Elaine) Finke of Mayville, and Stacie (Gene) Weninger of Theresa; five grandchildren: Kylie and Josie Weninger, Cassandra (Paul) Glander, Joshua (Jamie) Schraufnagel, and Holly (fiancee Mesa Cepalo) Schraufnagel; and six great-grandchildren: Marshall, Isaiah, Andrew, and Ruth Glander and Melanie and Luke Schraufnagel.

David was born March 20, 1939 in Mayville, WI, to Arthur and Irma Finke. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School in Mayville and graduated from Mayville High School in 1957.

He was an all-star catcher in the Rock River Baseball League and was inducted into their Hall-of-Fame in 1995. He recalled while once playing an exhibition game against the inmates at Waupun Prison, being asked by an opponent batter to consider stealing a car so he could catch for their team for a couple of years…

After spending a year and a half at Concordia College with plans to be a teacher, he left to pursue his dream, signing a minor-league professional baseball contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. One of his greatest accomplishments with the organization was having had the opportunity to catch for hall-of-fame pitcher Sandy Koufax.

After an injury ended his brief professional baseball career, he returned to Mayville and resumed his first real love, the game of golf. He could always be found on or around the golf course, playing locally as well as in numerous Pro-Am’s. He would ultimately become a 3-time Mayville Golf Club Champion. Well known as an accomplished golfer, he was often asked to provide lessons by those looking to improve their game.

It was after returning to Mayville that he was introduced to his future bride, Sandra “Sandi” Prell from Bremen, KS, on a blind date arranged by his cousin who was teaching with Sandi in West Bend, WI at the time. David and Sandi were married on June 25, 1966, in Bremen, KS; they were loving and devoted partners for 48 years until Sandi was called to Heaven in December 2014.

David worked 26 years at Mayville Metal Products, in both Purchasing and as a Systems Analyst. He finished his working career as a Systems Analyst at both Bachhuber Manufacturing and RuMar Manufacturing in Mayville.

In addition to his love of golf and baseball, David also enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and was an avid coin collector. He also enjoyed tinkering on projects around the house, entertaining family, friends and strangers alike with card tricks, and loved musky and walleye fishing. He especially enjoyed the annual fishing trips to Northern WI with his children and their families each summer.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, David is survived by sisters-in-law: Judy Finke in AZ, Jan Kelleher in NY, Jean (Dick) Ballou of WI, Christine Suprenand in WI, and Diane Prell in KS; along with many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.

David was preceded in death by his wife Sandi; parents Arthur and Irma Finke; brother Arthur, Jr.; father and mother-in-law Clifford and Ethel Prell; brother-in-law Bob Kelleher; and many uncles and aunts.

Visitation for David will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 450 Bridge St., Mayville, WI 53050, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler officiating. Christian Burial will follow the service at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in David’s name can be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church—Elevator Fund at the address noted above.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com