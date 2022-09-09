Jan. 2, 1959—Sept. 3, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—David W. Thom, age 63, passed away peacefully at his farm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer. David was born on January 2, 1959 to Frank and Judy Thom on Toul Rosieres Air Force Base in Moselle, France.

David grew up in California with his parents and three siblings, Mona, Frank and Steve. David graduated from San Gorgonio High School in 1976.

He was married to Laura on March 26, 1983. The couple had three amazing children, Ginger, Dave and Kimmy. Although their marriage ended in divorce in 2012, the couple remained friends and shared in the lives of their children and grandchildren.

David loved sports and found his passion in umpiring. He achieved one of his life long dreams to umpire the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA in 2007. He was able to umpire his granddaughters softball game just weeks ago, which he loved. Umpiring allowed David to build many life long friendships that he always cherished.

In 2014, he moved to Pardeeville with his partner and best friend, Lori Bindley. He loved working around the farm, using his tools to fix things, planting flowers and letting family have nerf gun wars in the barn.

He was followed around the farm by his two favorite companions, Eros and Titan. He loved watching the beautiful sunsets at the farm with Lori and would often post them on Facebook to share with his friends and family.

David had a kind heart and loved to show his family and friends how much he loved them, by leaving a sweet note, sending flowers or lending a helping hand. He was looking forward to spending his recent retirement with loved ones and traveling.

One of his favorite things was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of them. He was also hoping his second lifelong dream of winning the lottery would happen. He would always coordinate the purchase of powerball tickets for the family. (To be honest, we’re still hoping he can help us choose some winning numbers).

David is survived by Lori; and her daughter Meghan; three children: Ginger (Paul), Dave (Jona) and Kimmy (Jeff); eight grandchildren: Addison, Arizona, Greyson, Beckham, Sawyer, Brooks, Jace and Collins; three siblings; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews; including Cheri, who held a special place in his heart; and many lifelong friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Judy, and a cherished uncle, Karl.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lori and his farm in the Spring, as that was his favorite time at the farm.