Sept. 29, 1964—Feb. 14, 2022

EL PASO, AR—David Wayne Farnsworth unexpectedly passed away at his home in El Paso, Arkansas February 14, 2022. David was born September 29, 1964 in West Bend, Wisconsin to Larry and Lorinda Farnsworth.

David was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed woodworking.

David is survived by his wife, Ruthie of El Paso, Arkansas; his step-daughter, Latisha of Texas; his mother, Lorinda Farnsworth of Columbus, WI; brothers and sisters: Susan (Patrick) Watters of Columbus, Wisconsin, Kevin (Lori) Farnsworth of Mooresville, North Carolina, Patrice Farnsworth of Grafton, Wisconsin, Ron (Julie) Farnsworth of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Lori (Jonathan) Doermann of Hartford, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Larry Farnsworth; his uncle, Richard Fields; his mother-in-law, Martha Clark; and his uncle, Fred Fields.

A memorial service will be held at the Columbus Town Hall, N1120 Schaefer Road, Columbus, Wisconsin on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.