Davidson, Gage J.

PLATTEVILLE - Gage J. Davidson, 21, of Platteville, Wis., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home. A public visitation for friends and family will be held from 1-3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at CASEY-MCNETT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Cuba City, Wis. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the funeral home and practice social distancing.

Gage was born on March 7, 1999, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Jason Davidson and Jen (Wapneski) Weber. Gage graduated from Platteville High School and worked at L & M Manufacturing in Platteville.

Gage loved skateboarding, making his own music, fishing, drawing, sewing and animals, especially cats. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephew, and hanging out with "the boys" (brothers). Gage was very philosophical and asked thought-provoking questions.