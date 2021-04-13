Davies, Bryce Owen

WISCONSIN DELLS - We all lost a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend on Saturday, April 3, 2021, when Bryce Davies died after a months–long fight with cancer, with his loving wife, Charlotte, and sister, Gayle, at his side.
There will be a celebration of life at the Davies home at a later date.
Bryce Owen Davies was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Berlin, Wis., to Robert and Jane Davies. He attended schools in Wautoma and Appleton and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1972. Bryce attended UW-Green Bay and worked for the Brown County Library where he met his future wife, Charlotte Walch.
Charlotte and Bryce were married on July 12, 1975, in Green Bay and made their home there for 10 years, during which Bryce started his carpentry business.
Bryce and Charlotte moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1985, where he continued his carpentry business. He was a true carpenter, craftsman and designer. Bryce and Charlotte shared their home with 11 cats through their marriage. Although Bryce was a lifelong Bears fan, they shared a love of football and attended many Badgers games.
Bryce's interests included political history, visiting state capitol buildings, golf and swimming. He enjoyed yearly trips to the Indianapolis 500 and bicycling near Lake Superior. He valued and nurtured his friendships, as well as a good steak and a dry martini.
Bryce is survived by his wife, Charlotte; sister, Gayle Davies; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jay and Mary Hartman Walch, Paul and Peggy Walch Daniels, Elaine Kwok and Carrie Davies. He is further survived by nieces, Alexa Davies and Shannon Holder; nephews, Tim and Tanner Walch, Travis Hartman and James Daniels; aunt, Charlotte Ewald; cousins, Janet Ewald, Carole Ewald, Harold Davies Jr., Don Davies and Allen Davies; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Bryce was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Irvin; and grandparents, Robert and Florence Ewald and Irvin and Alice Davies.
Donations may be made in Bryce's name to area food banks, Habitat for Humanity or the Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
