Davies, Bryce Owen

WISCONSIN DELLS - We all lost a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend on Saturday, April 3, 2021, when Bryce Davies died after a months–long fight with cancer, with his loving wife, Charlotte, and sister, Gayle, at his side.

There will be a celebration of life at the Davies home at a later date.

Bryce Owen Davies was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Berlin, Wis., to Robert and Jane Davies. He attended schools in Wautoma and Appleton and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1972. Bryce attended UW-Green Bay and worked for the Brown County Library where he met his future wife, Charlotte Walch.

Charlotte and Bryce were married on July 12, 1975, in Green Bay and made their home there for 10 years, during which Bryce started his carpentry business.

Bryce and Charlotte moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1985, where he continued his carpentry business. He was a true carpenter, craftsman and designer. Bryce and Charlotte shared their home with 11 cats through their marriage. Although Bryce was a lifelong Bears fan, they shared a love of football and attended many Badgers games.