Davis Bastian, 67, Killeen, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS - Davis Allen Bastian, 67, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, in Killeen, Texas. He was born May 13, 1952 to Clayton Bastian and Harriet Mullock in Beaver Dam, Wis.

David was a 20 year Army Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. After retiring, he worked 24 years as an aircraft mechanic and as an Inspector on Fort Hood, Texas. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan who loved watching every game.

David was married and survived by his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Bastian, for 38 years. Also survived by two sons: David Jr., Anthony and wife, Ashley. Daughter: Tracy. Three grandchildren: Alexzander, Preston and Peyton. Two brothers: Tom and Rodney.

David is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Denis and Jerry.

Services will be held Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

