Davis, Janice

NEW LISBON - Janice Davis, age 90, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston. Janice was the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Ritchart) Cure and was born on Oct. 28, 1931, in Orange Township, Juneau County, Wis.
Janice graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1949. She was later united in marriage to Harold V. Davis on Oct. 28, 1950, at the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon. Janice was a lifelong resident of New Lisbon.
Janice had a passion for quilting, making many for family and friends. Janice and Harold made quite the team; he would cut all the squares and she would sew them together, sometimes taking them apart to find the perfect color to match where they would go. She also enjoyed puzzles, playing Scrabble and doing ceramics.
Janice is survived by her children, Patricia Nuttall of Tomah, John of Huntington Beach, Calif.., Jeffrey (Marilyn) of Portage, Peggy (Donald) Robinson of Pensacola, Fla., and Roy (Renae) of Waunakee; two sisters, Harriet Davies of New Lisbon and Brenda (Stephen) Day of New Lisbon; two sisters-in-law, Lynda (Glenn) Cummings of Coral Springs, Fla., and Mary (Fred) Baum of Temple, Ga.; 16 grandchildren, Pamela (Jerry) Long, Steven (deceased) (Jennifer) Nuttall, Paul (Melody) Nuttall, Jason (Katie) Nuttall, John (Michelle) Davis, Brooke (Myles) Cook, Destiny Davis, Lauren Davis, Benjamin (Sheila) Davis, Sarah (Gregg) Gavinski, Lisa (Gabriel) Alfaro, DeAnna (David) Walker, Darin (Stephanie) Robinson, Donna (Tony) Melillo, Paige Davis, and Rob Davis; 24 great-grandchildren, Aaron (Megan), Ilayna, Cody, Madison, Mitchell, Miranda, Morgan, Lillian, Rodney, Lailah (deceased), Adeline, Ellis, Julia, Stella, Megan, Molly, Grant, Daisy, Danielle, Daphne, David, Olivia, Natalie, and Tony; one great-great-grandson, Orion; and is further survived by many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold, in 2016; son-in-law, Rodney Nuttall; brother-in-law, David Davies; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Shirley) Cure; a grandson, Steven Nuttall; a great-granddaughter, Lailah Nuttall; and father- and mother-in-law, Arlo (Adeline) (Eva) Davis.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service. The Rev. James Appel presided. Burial took place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)