Davis, Janice

NEW LISBON - Janice Davis, age 90, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston. Janice was the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Ritchart) Cure and was born on Oct. 28, 1931, in Orange Township, Juneau County, Wis.

Janice graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1949. She was later united in marriage to Harold V. Davis on Oct. 28, 1950, at the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon. Janice was a lifelong resident of New Lisbon.

Janice had a passion for quilting, making many for family and friends. Janice and Harold made quite the team; he would cut all the squares and she would sew them together, sometimes taking them apart to find the perfect color to match where they would go. She also enjoyed puzzles, playing Scrabble and doing ceramics.