Davis, Micheal John

PORTAGE - Micheal John Davis, age 61, died peacefully in his home in Portage, Wis., on Sept. 25, 2021.

Micheal was born on June 13, 1960, to John and June Davis in Portage, Wis.

Micheal graduated from Portage High School in 1979.

He is survived by his mother, June A. Davis, 98, of Baraboo, Wis.; son, Michael Davis (Crystal) of Portage, Wis.; daughter, Bobbie Kingsland (Patrick) of Poynette, Wis.; five grandchildren; and many other loving siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Micheal truly lived life to the absolute fullest. He dearly loved hanging out with his close friends, family, and his dog, Kenda. He enjoyed camping, bonfires, fishing, and had a passion for riding his moped. And last, but certainly not least, he loved all things music!

Music was always in his veins, in his soul, and is something that gave him great pleasure. His love for music was a huge staple in his life. And he was a believer that "the music will still be playing in Heaven."

Micheal was preceded in death by his father, John C. Davis; his two sisters, Patty Macarthy and Marilyn Brant; his two nephews, Jeffery Spears and Timothy Oniell; and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.