WESTFIELD/OSHKOSH—DaWayne Ira Schatzka, age 93.

DaWayne was born December 17, 1928, in Westfield, Wisconsin, to Ira and Jessie (Weir) Schatzka. He resided at the Residence nursing facility in Oshkosh since September 2020 and passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

He married Doris Eagen on October 9, 1965. Surviving are his sister Joan (Doyle) Hudson, Oshkosh; nephew Jeff (Char) Hudson & children Sarah and John, Oshkosh; niece Julie (Jason) Voelker & children Wyatt and Margo, Neenah.

DaWayne served in the Army June 1947 to November 1948. While in Tokyo, he was typist for Gen. MacArthur. After leaving the Army, DaWayne worked on the family farm until retirement.

DaWayne was Westfield Town Clerk for 58 years. He was a long-time member of the VFW and presided over eight branches of the Masonic fraternity over the years. He and Doris traveled widely to fraternal meetings.

He filled his bucket list in retirement with trips to Africa, Europe, Cancun, England, Hawaii, Alaska, bungie jumping, tandem parachuting, eating at his favorite Pizza Ranch with Tony, flying in a plane with Dan, and enjoying his friendship and travels with Tom.

Appreciation goes to the Residence where DaWayne so enjoyed the caring staff. Thanks to the Heartland Hospice staff Pao, Patricia, Deb and John who gave him such compassionate care.

A life well lived.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife and grandniece, Anna Voelker.

A graveside service for DaWayne will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Westfield East Cemetery with Pastor Brenda Pulver officiating. Full military honors will be held at the cemetery. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.