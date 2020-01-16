Dawn J. Wehner, 81, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
