Dawn J. Wehner, 81, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m.