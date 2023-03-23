Aug. 9, 1971—March 20, 2023

PORTAGE—Dawn Marie LaBarge, age 51, of Portage, WI died on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home in Portage. Dawn was born on August 9, 1971, in Columbus, WI to Robert and Jenifer (LaBarge) Hollis.

Dawn loved music, she would often sing and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, she had a love for animals and missed her dog Herman dearly.

Dawn would go to the movies often and enjoyed shooting pool. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Dawn is survived by her children: daughter, Elise (Deone Diggins) Pierce; son, Jacob (significant other Daniel) Byrd; five grandchildren: Adrienne, Amelia, Alexander, Aurora, Deone, Jr.; also by her parents, mother, Jenifer Johnson and father, Robert (Pam) Hollis; brother, John LaBarge; sisters: Tracy (fiance Scott) Crowe and Wendy Munoz. Also, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Dawn is preceded in death by her significate other. Adrian Rasmussen, stepfather, Bruce Johnson and her dog Herman.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, WI. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.