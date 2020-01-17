Dawn Wehner, 81, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Dawn J. Wehner, 81, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.
Dawn was born on Oct. 30, 1938, in Oak Grove to Clarence and Martha (Parpart) Braun. She was a 1956 graduate of Juneau High School. Dawn was married to Leo G. Wehner on June 30, 1962. Dawn enjoyed working as a babysitter during the day and cooking at Old Hickory in the evenings for many years.
Dawn was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Auxiliary. Dawn enjoyed watching Bucks, Brewers and Packer games. She loved sewing and crafting and attended many craft shows.
Dawn is survived her children, Jeff (Marki) Wehner of Minnesota Junction and Julie (Mike) Lucko of Tomahawk; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Tim) Butler of Waterloo, Iowa, Jonathan Wehner of Beaver Dam, and Joshua (Codie) Wehner of Horicon; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Penelope; her siblings, Janice Helmer, Darryl Braun, Norman (Jean) Braun, Vaughn (Judy) Braun, Lila Bahls, Pam Braun, and Charlene Selsing; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Bev, Janet and Carol Braun; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo in 2016; siblings, Virginia Braun, Tom Braun, Clarence Braun, Jr., Charles Braun, Dwayne Braun, Donna Jensen, John Braun, and Dan Braun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Braun, Shirley Braun, Carolyn Braun, LuAnn Braun, Ronald Jensen, Ken Helmer, and Jim Bahls.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton.
Memorials may be directed to the Beaver Dam American Legion.
The Wehner family would like to thank Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam and St. Croix Hospice for all their care and support.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
