Dawn Wehner, 81, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Dawn J. Wehner, 81, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Dawn was born on Oct. 30, 1938, in Oak Grove to Clarence and Martha (Parpart) Braun. She was a 1956 graduate of Juneau High School. Dawn was married to Leo G. Wehner on June 30, 1962. Dawn enjoyed working as a babysitter during the day and cooking at Old Hickory in the evenings for many years.

Dawn was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Auxiliary. Dawn enjoyed watching Bucks, Brewers and Packer games. She loved sewing and crafting and attended many craft shows.

Dawn is survived her children, Jeff (Marki) Wehner of Minnesota Junction and Julie (Mike) Lucko of Tomahawk; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Tim) Butler of Waterloo, Iowa, Jonathan Wehner of Beaver Dam, and Joshua (Codie) Wehner of Horicon; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Penelope; her siblings, Janice Helmer, Darryl Braun, Norman (Jean) Braun, Vaughn (Judy) Braun, Lila Bahls, Pam Braun, and Charlene Selsing; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Bev, Janet and Carol Braun; other relatives and friends.

