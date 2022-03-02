Jan. 28, 1946 – Feb. 22, 2022

BEDFORD, Indiana - Dawneen E. Hall, 76, of Bedford, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her children, at 10:46 p.m. at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana.

She was born January 28, 1946 in North Freedom, Wisconsin to the late Clarence J. and Louise (Meyers) Rogney. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She loved traveling, trap shooting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and her visits with Bro. Lyman Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Galand Rogney; two half-brothers; and the mother of her heart, Betty Iverson.

Dawneen is survived by her daughters: Cathy (Steve) Arvin of Loogootee, Annee (Jason) Fish of Bedford, and son, Tony (Amy) McGlocklin of Nashville; grandchildren: Harrison (Krista Blevins) Fleetwood, Alexzandra (Jordan Hottell) Fleetwood, Ashton Fish, Eli Fish, Tyler (Jamie Hodges) McGlocklin, Taylor McGlocklin, Brayton (Nikolay Verevkin) Arvin, Cole (Jade) Arvin, Wade (Kyanna) Arvin, Nicole Arvin; and 12 great-grandchildren; and the family of her heart, David Iverson (Dad), Denise (Iverson) Gertsch, Kaye (Iverson) Larson, Jim Iverson, Lana (Iverson) Christoffel, Rita (Iverson) Vetterli, and Curt Iverson.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM with service at 11:00 AM at the Bedford Baptist Temple conducted by Pastor Lyman Taylor.

Dawneen's wish was cremation; therefore a private family burial will be conducted at St. Martin's Cemetery in Loogootee, Indiana following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin Cemetery Association c/o St. John The Evangelist Catholic church, 408 church Street, Loogootee, IN 47553 or the ministry of the Bedford Baptist Temple 2417 N St., Bedford, IN 47421.