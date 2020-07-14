de Groot, Jean M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH - Jean M. de Groot (nee Reedy), 76, of Randolph, Wis., passed away peacefully after a long battle with multiple myeloma on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus, Wis.

Jean was born on August 8, 1943 in Green Bay, Wis. to John and Marie (Tilger) Reedy. She grew up with her 7 siblings in Wrightstown, Wis., where she helped at her family's restaurant. She graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from Outagamie County College in 1963 with a teaching degree. Jean married Eugene de Groot on May 30, 1964 in Wrightstown, Wis. They would later live in Beaver Dam, Wis. and then Randolph, Wis. She taught for a short time before trading in her classroom for life as a stay-at-home Mother. In addition to dedicating her life to her 7 children, Jean worked various part-time jobs including bakery and retail sales associate.