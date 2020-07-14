de Groot, Jean M.

RANDOLPH - Jean M. de Groot (nee Reedy), 76, of Randolph, Wis., passed away peacefully after a long battle with multiple myeloma on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus, Wis.
Jean was born on August 8, 1943 in Green Bay, Wis. to John and Marie (Tilger) Reedy. She grew up with her 7 siblings in Wrightstown, Wis., where she helped at her family's restaurant. She graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from Outagamie County College in 1963 with a teaching degree. Jean married Eugene de Groot on May 30, 1964 in Wrightstown, Wis. They would later live in Beaver Dam, Wis. and then Randolph, Wis. She taught for a short time before trading in her classroom for life as a stay-at-home Mother. In addition to dedicating her life to her 7 children, Jean worked various part-time jobs including bakery and retail sales associate.
In Jean's younger years, she enjoyed bowling with her husband. Later, her hobbies would include working in her flower bed, thrift shopping, collecting post cards, and genealogy. She was also an avid collector of Precious Moments figurines. Jean and her husband spent a great deal of time traveling around Wis., visiting family, friends, and places of interest. One favorite tradition was a yearly trip to Irish Fest and Festa Italiana in Milwaukee, Wis. Most of all, Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family holiday parties were a must and full of love, laughter, and a sprawling spread that “had a little something for everyone.”
Jean is survived by her husband Eugene de Groot of Randolph, Wis. as well as her children: Robert (Jessica) de Groot of Columbus, Wis., Jeffery (Eddie Lu) de Groot of Milwaukee, Wis., James (Lorraine) de Groot of Davis, Calif., Kenneth (Michelle) de Groot of Grafton, Wis., Michael (Traci) de Groot of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Thomas de Groot of Randolph, Wis., Valerie Edge of Hancock, Wis., Shari (Ben) Ross of Mount Carmel, Ill. and niece: Mary (David) de Groot of Wauwatosa, Wis.; along with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is also survived by numerous nieces/nephews and extended family: Chris Karow of Beaver Dam, Wis. and Sara Braker of Fall River, Wis.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents: John and Marie Reedy, her sisters Judith Buechler and Margaret Van Der Wegen, and infant son Michael John de Groot.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date in Randolph, Wis.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Prairie Ridge Hospital and Clinic, Columbus Health and Rehab, SSM Dean Medical Group-Columbus (oncology) and St. Mary's Hospital for the excellent care and support given to Jean and her family.
Jean will be remembered for her unconditional love, generosity, kindness, and patient nature. She will forever be in the hearts of those who knew her and missed so very much.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)