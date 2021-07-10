De Serre, David Dale Jr.

BARABOO - David Dale De Serre Jr., age 42, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

David was born on March 12, 1979, in Reno, Nev., the son of David De Serre Sr. and Mary Lou (Peterson) Kaiser. He was employed at Teal Plastics as an operating technician.

David enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers, cooking, riding his motorcycle, and constructing Lego models. He loved to be outside spending time with his friends and family, who will truly miss him.

Survivors include his children, Dylan and Mary De Serre, and VCF; fiancée, Stephanie and her daughters, Chloe and Alissa; and his sister, Kayla (Kyle) Terpstra. David was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, Baraboo, with Pastor Amos Vande Hei officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to offset the funeral costs are welcomed.