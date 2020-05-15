Dean, Clarisse L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Clarisse L. Dean, 97, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Clarisse was born on Oct. 14, 1922 the daughter of George and Hulda (Stelzer) Immerfall in Beaver Dam. On Feb. 1, 1941, she was united in marriage to Robert Dean in Juneau.

Clarisse was employed at Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam for many years. She loved camping, reading books and calling and playing Bingo at the Beaver Dam Senior Center. Clarisse will also be remembered for being a very strategic card player.

Clarisse is survived by her daughter Donna Gunderson of Green Valley, Ariz.; her grandchildren: Holly (Eldon) Bell of Palmer, Alaska, Chad (Alyssa) Gunderson of Pasadena, Calif., Jim (Cindy) Dean of Beaver Dam, Teresa (Jason) Morrey of Mosinee, and Jeffry Strobusch of Mosinee, and 11 great grandchildren 12 great great grandchildren; her sister Betty Haefner of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.