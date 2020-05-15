Dean, Clarisse L.

BEAVER DAM - Clarisse L. Dean, 97, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Clarisse was born on Oct. 14, 1922 the daughter of George and Hulda (Stelzer) Immerfall in Beaver Dam. On Feb. 1, 1941, she was united in marriage to Robert Dean in Juneau.
Clarisse was employed at Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam for many years. She loved camping, reading books and calling and playing Bingo at the Beaver Dam Senior Center. Clarisse will also be remembered for being a very strategic card player.
Clarisse is survived by her daughter Donna Gunderson of Green Valley, Ariz.; her grandchildren: Holly (Eldon) Bell of Palmer, Alaska, Chad (Alyssa) Gunderson of Pasadena, Calif., Jim (Cindy) Dean of Beaver Dam, Teresa (Jason) Morrey of Mosinee, and Jeffry Strobusch of Mosinee, and 11 great grandchildren 12 great great grandchildren; her sister Betty Haefner of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob in 1992; her son Everett Dean in 1994; sisters: Hattie Wodill, Hildegard Hoffman, Blanche Baaske, Angeline Benike, Irene Maier, Eleanor Cramer, June Jeske, and Virginia Schmid, her brothers: Alfred Immerfall, Leonard Immerfall, Junior Frank Immerfall, and Lloyd Immerfall and three brothers in infancy.
Clarisse will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert at Highland Memory Gardens.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)