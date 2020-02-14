Dean J. Warden, age 56, of Mayville, Formerly of Huntsville, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Dean was born on Jan. 8, 1964, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to James and Irene (Vellema) Warden. He attended Horicon High School. Dean was an over the road truck driver and it was his true passion. He did this, along with his fiancée, Deb, for many years until he lost his sight. Dean loved to fish and hunt and was known for his wonderful sense of humor. He was a great joke teller too.

Dean is survived by a son, Tyler Doying and grandson, Liam Doying, both of Texas; his siblings, Lisa (Pat) Pearson of Beaver Dam and George (Dale) Warden of Burnett; special cousin, Joan Klug; nephews and niece, Kyle Pearson, Tony (Jana) Warden, and Tracy Warden; also other cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his fiancée, Deb White in 2015; a grandson, Beacon James Doying in 2010; and a niece Tammy Warden.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff a Crossroads Care Center, Generations Hospice, April Russell, Dale Ronzani, Bill Sheldon, and Mike Young.

The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL in Beaver Dam on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Carrie Slager officiating.