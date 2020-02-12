Dean J. Warden, age 56, of Mayville
OBITUARIES

Dean J. Warden, age 56, of Mayville

Dean J. Warden, age 56, of Mayville, Formerly of Huntsville, Texas passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, after a long and courageous battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

