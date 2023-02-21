Nov. 27, 1960—Feb. 19, 2023

BARABOO—Dean Joseph Sonsalla, age 62, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly at St. Clare Hospital on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Dean, son of Everest and Dorothy (Habermeyer) Sonsalla was born November 27, 1960, in Portage. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1979. Dean served an apprenticeship in the Tool and Die Industry and was a very proud Journeyman Tool Maker. In November of 1988, he was united in marriage to Teri Getschman. Together they share two children, Whitney and Kyle, who he loved very much. He recently retired from Servo. He was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dean was a member of the Elks Club, dart and pool leagues and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved singing karaoke with Whitney, watching Nascar, football and weather alerts.

Survivors include his children: Whitney (significant other, Jake) Sonsalla-Lamberty and Kyle Sonsalla; siblings: Dan Sonsalla, Greg (Joy) Sonsalla, Diane (Will) Foreman, Vicki (Dale) Harmon; sister-in-law, Heather Sonsalla; the mother of his children, Teri Sonsalla; as well as many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Sonsalla; and son-in-law, David Lamberty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.