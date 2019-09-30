FOND DU LA—Dean Lenz, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 24, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, Wis.
Dean was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Fond du Lac, the son of Newton and Gertrude Byrum Lenz. Dean grew up in Waupun and graduated from Waupun High School in 1955. Dean continued his education, receiving a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and then, his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Illinois College of Optometry. On June 17, 1961, Dean married his true love, Wenda Maxted in New London. Dean and Wenda resided in Chicago prior to moving back to Waupun where he joined his father’s optometric practice. Dean practiced optometry for 45 years in Waupun where he treated his patients like family; whether repairing glasses in the middle of the night or providing exams without charge if insurance wouldn’t cover. He was active in the community, being a 56-year member of the Waupun Lion’s club and serving with the Waupun Christmas Club for 55 years. He was a board member of the Savings and Loan and was involved in the Waupun Hockey Association and other local organizations. Dean was a lifetime member of the Union-Congregational Church in Waupun and Dean was an 8-year veteran, having served with the Army National Guard for seven years, and one year with the Army Reserve. Dean was always on the go. He loved the outdoors, especially with his family and friends, where he enjoyed hunting, Boundary Waters camping/fishing trips, golfing, and teaching his nine grandkids how to dive and float on their backs swimming at the cottage. Dean loved the lake and even well into adulthood, he would water ski with one foot in the rope or atop a ladder perched on a wooden saucer. He will be missed.
Dean is survived by his wife, Wenda Lenz of Waupun; three sons and nine grandchildren: Steve (Lisa) Lenz and their children, Max (Shannon), Sam, Jak, and Grace, Mike (Kristi) Lenz and their children, Harry and Arthur, and David (Stephanie) Lenz and their children, Nolan, Ryan, and Anna; and two sisters, Kate Lenz (Jim Lauer)and Kristine (Mark) Litzow.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Dianne Northrup.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service for Dean Lenz will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 4- 7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the many loving hands who provided Dean comfort and care during his illness. In lieu of flowers, the family will be making donations to some of Dean’s favorite charities.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)