July 24, 1953—March 4, 2023

COLUMBUS—Dean Russell Stowell was called home on Saturday morning, March 4, 2023 at the age of 69 years. He went peacefully at his home with family by his side, after a tough and courageous battle with Large B-cell Lymphoma of the brain.

Dean was born to Russell and Shirley (Fish) Stowell on July 24, 1953 in Mauston, WI. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970 until 1973 and fought in the Vietnam War. After completing his Reserves duty, he was employed for the Railroad.

He would go on to become a millwright, working mostly for Boldt Construction until the age of 55 when he retired. Dean’s marriage to Nancy Rogers in 1971, gave him his two children: DeAnn and David. He resided in Adams County for those years.

Dean moved to Columbus for the remainder of his life spending the last 17 years together with his partner Susan Wingers. Dean was a man of many talents. He could fix almost anything. He loved wood working, hunting, motorcycling, golfing, traveling, watching football and “How to” youtube videos, having coffee with his friends and dining out. His real passion was fishing, especially for salmon, walleye, perch and bluegills. He loved having his fish fry in the Fall of the year. He enjoyed smoking salmon and giving it away.

Dean is survived by his mother, Shirley McLean; his daughter, DeAnn Nighbor; three grandsons: Bradley, Trevor and Ryan Nighbor; his sister, Doris (Kurt) Peters; his nephew, Peter Stowell; his nieces: Stephanie, Christina and Trina; his former wife, Nancy Stowell; his uncle, Bob (Deb) Fish; his aunt, Elaine Snelling; cousins and other relatives; his partner, Susan and her three children: Andrea (Lee) Skrupky (Mason and Sidney), Brent (Caitlin) Wingers (Archer and Atlas) and Rachel (Matt) Cole. He also leaves behind best friend, Wally Heid; close friends: Dan and Rich Abegglen, Dean Roberts, Tony Loecher; and his AM coffee drinking buddies: Randy, Ron, Delwood, Judy, Margaret, Rick and Ed. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; step-father, Charlie McLean; son, David; his brother, Peter and his half sister, Tina Bennetsen.

A celebration gathering and fish fry to honor Dean’s life will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM, with full military honors conducted at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at W12050 Lange Road, Columbus.

Many thanks to the VA and UW Hospitals, nurses, doctors, specialists, Hillside Hospice and the Good People Agency. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one’s choice in Dean’s memory. Please share your online condolences with Dean’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

“All endings are also beginnings. We just don’t know it at the time.” –Mitch Albom

