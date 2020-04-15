Dean Wollschlager, 68 of Baraboo, Wis. passed away on April 13, 2020, at Saint Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
He was born to Norman and Evelyn Wollschlager on, March 4, 1952, in Baraboo, Wis. Dean graduated from Baraboo High School in 1970. Dean is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Evelyn Wollschlager and his sister, Lois Wickus. Dean is survived by his brother Evan Wollschlager and his wife, Marcia; his sister, Judie Smith; and Lois's husband, Harold Wickus.
Dean had married twice in his life. Dean is survived by his first wife, Diane Davis and their three children, Brandee Crabb and her husband, Jeremy Crabb, and their two children, Zachary and Zoe Crabb, Dean Wollschlager II, and Kelly Wollschlager and his wife, Andee Wollschlager and their children, Matthew and Scarlett Wollschlager, and William and Isabella Quintero. While Dean was preceded in death by his second wife, Linda Greenwood, he is survived by her three children, Tony Bonham, Angela Bonham and her children, Rachiel Schultz, and Cally Sharp and her husband, Gabriel and Andrew and his wife, Tina Bonham and their two children, Seth and Peyton Bohnam.
Dean was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and grandfather (Pop Pop). Dean was also known for his love of cooking when he was sixteen he started working at a restaurant where they put him as a dishwasher, so he quit and found a job at another restaurant as a cook and started his career and his path to becoming a chef. A few of the places Dean worked were Culver’s Ritz which later became Morgan’s Ritz then Co-Owner of the Old Highway House and the last 22 years as a kitchen supervisor at Columbia Correctional in Portage, Wis. Dean retired from Columbia Correctional in November of 2019. If you knew Dean he had a definite love for his Corvette and when not working if the weather was nice, you would see him out cruising with the T-tops off and smoking a cigar with a big smile on his face.
A Celebration of Life for Dean will take place at a future date that has not been determined at this time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)