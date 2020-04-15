× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dean Wollschlager, 68 of Baraboo, Wis. passed away on April 13, 2020, at Saint Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

He was born to Norman and Evelyn Wollschlager on, March 4, 1952, in Baraboo, Wis. Dean graduated from Baraboo High School in 1970. Dean is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Evelyn Wollschlager and his sister, Lois Wickus. Dean is survived by his brother Evan Wollschlager and his wife, Marcia; his sister, Judie Smith; and Lois's husband, Harold Wickus.

Dean had married twice in his life. Dean is survived by his first wife, Diane Davis and their three children, Brandee Crabb and her husband, Jeremy Crabb, and their two children, Zachary and Zoe Crabb, Dean Wollschlager II, and Kelly Wollschlager and his wife, Andee Wollschlager and their children, Matthew and Scarlett Wollschlager, and William and Isabella Quintero. While Dean was preceded in death by his second wife, Linda Greenwood, he is survived by her three children, Tony Bonham, Angela Bonham and her children, Rachiel Schultz, and Cally Sharp and her husband, Gabriel and Andrew and his wife, Tina Bonham and their two children, Seth and Peyton Bohnam.