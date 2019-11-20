BEAVER DAM - Deb Derge, age 69, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Hillside Manor.
A private inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis.
Deborah T. Woods was born on Aug. 17, 1950, in Evanston, Ill. She married Roger Derge in Fort Meyers, Fla. on Sept. 20, 1977. Deb worked for many years for the Department of Corrections at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution, retiring in March of 2011. Deb was always the care taker; whether it be for her Yorkies or her neighbors, one could always count on her. She worked hard for the life that she had and enjoyed it to the best of her ability. Deb loved her family, her animals, her friends, and an Old-Fashioned.
Survivors are her brother, Patrick (Rebecca) Woods of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; half-sister, Linda Nehls of Beaver Dam; nieces, Shannon (Marco) Weidmer and Tiffany (Joshua) Lunden; great niece, Nola Lunden; other relatives and friends. Deb was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roger in 2003.
Memorials may be made in Deborah T. Derge's name to the American Cancer Society.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
