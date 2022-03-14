Debbie E. (Brice) Fleming

ARPIN—Debbie Ellen (Brice) Fleming, 56, Arpin, WI, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 28, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI following a brief illness. She was born July 1, 1965 in Milwaukee, WI to Dean and Judy (Wilson) Brice. Debbie married Kurt J. Fleming on May 23, 1987 in Baraboo, WI and they were blessed with two children, Jason M. Fleming and Leeann M. Fleming, Marshfield, WI.

She graduated from Baraboo Senior High in 1983, and MATC in 1985 with an associate degree in accounting. She was currently employed at Fairway Mortgage in Marshfield, WI. Deb had many interests, including singing, antiquing, reading, watching various sports, wine tasting and baking. She was known by many for sharing delicious baked goods and our family “annual cookie baking weekend” will not be the same without her. She was a member of Crossroads Harmony, a singing group that performed at local events.

She is survived by her husband, Kurt; their children: Jason and Leeann, Dolly, her dog; honorary son, Adam Freund and his family. Mother, Judy; sister, Mary Jo (Brice) Byers (Jeff Byers) and their children: Andy (fiance, Sarah Thompson), Douglas and Erica. Sisters-in-law, Paula Baeurle, and her children: Charles Baeurle and Richard (Vicki) Baeurle, and JoAnn Fleming. Members of Crossroads Harmony, Kathy, Debbie, Desi, Kim and Linda along with many, many other good friends and extended family.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Dean Brice; paternal grandparents: Ora and Esther Brice; her maternal grandparents: Walter and Vera Wilson; In-laws Dr. Paul and Marcia Fleming; Betty (Leon) Gehri, Randy Gehri; Keith Wiseheart; Bill Wilson and Donald Wilson.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Hosptial, Wisconsin Rapids for their care and compassion; and to her boss and special friend, Josh, at Fairway Mortgage, for everything that he has done, and continues to do, for the family. We are blessed to have so many wonderful people in our lives.

A memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Quindt’s Towne Lounge in Baraboo, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Warrior Initiative, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans, something that Deb felt very strongly about.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.